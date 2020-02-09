Play

The Magic assigned Frazier to the G League's Lakeland Magic on Sunday.

Frazier played just one minute of garbage time in Saturday's loss to Milwaukee and hadn't seen any action in the Magic's four games before that, so he'll head to the G League in search of more extended playing time. Expect him to suit up for Lakeland in their game Sunday against the College Park Skyhawks before rejoining the parent club shortly thereafter.

