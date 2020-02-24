Magic's Melvin Frazier: Double-doubles in loss
Frazier totaled 25 pints (7-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and a steal in 42 minutes Sunday against Windy City.
Despite his excellent counting stats, Frazier was a bit erratic Sunday, hitting just 38.9 percent of his shots from the field and turning the ball over six times. While it's unclear how long he'll stick in the G League, Frazier's been excellent for Lakeland this season, generating 17.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.2 steals in 37.2 minutes across 17 contests with the team.
