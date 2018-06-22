Magic's Melvin Frazier: Drafted by Orlando in second round
Frazier was selected by the Magic with the 35th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
Frazier bursted onto the scene as a junior at Tulane last season, averaging 15.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals across 34.4 minutes per game. While still seen as a raw offensive talent, Frazier did still manage to shoot a carer-best 38.5 percent from three-point range in 2017-18. Where he could be an immediate contributor at the NBA level is on the defensive end, as Frazier boasts impressive length and athleticism as a versatile wing.
