Orlando assigned Frazier to the G League's Lakeland Magic on Wednesday.

Frazier will presumably play in Lakeland's showdown Wednesday with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants before likely rejoining the parent club ahead of its final pre-All-Star break contest Thursday versus the Hornets. The rookie swingman has seen limited opportunities with the parent club this season, appearing in only six contests and averaging 1.3 points and 0.5 boards in 4.5 minutes per game.