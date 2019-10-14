Frazier tallied two points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Magic's 126-94 preseason loss to the 76ers.

Frazier underwent surgery in July to address a stress fracture in his right tibia, but he made a return to full health in advance of training camp and has participated in all five of the Magic's exhibition games to date. The second-year swingman has a shot at opening the season in the Orlando rotation, but he likely wouldn't be in line for significant minutes in such a scenario.