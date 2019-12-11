Magic's Melvin Frazier Jr.: Recalled from G League
Frazier was recalled from Lakeland of the G League and will be available for Orlando's contest against the Lakers on Wednesday.
After Frazier was sent down to the G League on Tuesday after an almost month-long stint in the NBA, his stay was short lived, as the forward was recalled to the NBA on Wednesday. In the four NBA games that the 23-year-old has played in, he has totaled just 10 minutes and two points.
