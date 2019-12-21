Frazier totaled 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals and a block in 35 minutes Thursday against South Bay.

Frazier played well on both ends of the floor, though he was unable to provide much in the way of statistical production in either rebounds or assists. The 23-year-old's seen action on three occasions for Lakeland and is averaging 13.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in 32.3 minutes per game.