Magic's Melvin Frazier Jr.: Sent to G League
Frazier was assigned to Lakeland on Tuesday.
Frazier has seen limited playing time this season in the NBA, logging just 12 total minutes over four contests. He'll be sent to Lakeland to stay sharp.
