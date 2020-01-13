Magic's Melvin Frazier Jr.: Suits up in G League back-to-back
Frazier played 39 minutes for the G League's Lakeland Magic in Saturday's 112-106 loss to the Westchester Knicks, producing 12 points (6-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three steals, three rebounds and two assists.
After putting up 31 points and eight rebounds Friday in the front end of a back-to-back set with Westchester, Frazier wasn't able to keep the momentum going through the weekend. Since Frazier hasn't been a regular member of the Orlando rotation this season, he may continue to stick around in Lakeland for a few more games.
