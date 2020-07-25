Frazier had three points (0-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes during Saturday's 119-112 loss to the Lakers.

Frazier was sloppy offensively, but he was one of 10 Magic players to earn double-digit minutes. It's unclear if Jonathan Isaac (knee) will rejoin the rotation during the restart, and that may be the main determining factor in whether Frazier continues to earn decent playing time going forward. Regardless, Frazier is mostly unproven and remains a dart throw in daily leagues.