Magic's Melvin Frazier: Not available Wednesday
Frazier won't be available for Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to a personal matter, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
The nature of the personal issue isn't known, so Frazier could be at risk of missing time beyond Wednesday. His absence for at least one game should go largely unnoticed, as the rookie second-round pick hasn't been a rotation player for the Magic this season. He's made only three appearances at the NBA level, averaging 5.3 minutes in those tilts.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...