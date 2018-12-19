Frazier won't be available for Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to a personal matter, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

The nature of the personal issue isn't known, so Frazier could be at risk of missing time beyond Wednesday. His absence for at least one game should go largely unnoticed, as the rookie second-round pick hasn't been a rotation player for the Magic this season. He's made only three appearances at the NBA level, averaging 5.3 minutes in those tilts.