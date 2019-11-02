Magic's Melvin Frazier: Out with bruised shoulder
Frazier will miss Saturday's game against Denver due to a left shoulder contusion.
It's not yet clear how much time Frazier is expected to miss. He's not a major loss for the Magic, as he's played just six minutes all season.
