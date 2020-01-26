Magic's Melvin Frazier: Rejoins parent club
Frazier was recalled from the G League on Sunday.
The 23-year-old will join the Magic ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Clippers along with Vic Law. Frazier is averaging 3.9 minutes in 11 NBA appearances this season and is unlikely to play a significant role during his stay with Orlando.
