Frazier was recalled from the G League's Lakeland Magic prior to Orlando's 127-89 win over the Hornets on Thursday. He suited up and played five minutes off the bench, contributing four points (2-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt).

Frazier has now appeared in four consecutive games for the Magic after logging just three appearances in total in Orlando's first 55 contests of 2018-19. It's worth noting that each of his last four appearances have come in games in which the Magic won by double figures, so Frazier doesn't look on track to stick in the rotation during more competitive contests.