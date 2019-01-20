The Magic recalled Frazier from the G League's Lakeland Magic on Sunday.

Orlando isn't expected to practice Sunday after back-to-back games against the Nets and Bucks on Friday and Saturday, respectively, so Frazier's recall signals that he'll likely travel with the team to Atlanta in advance of Monday's tilt with the Hawks. The rookie second-round pick likely won't see meaningful run if he suits up for that contest, as he's averaging just 5.3 minutes per game over three appearances at the NBA level this season.