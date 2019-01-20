Magic's Melvin Frazier: Returns from G League
The Magic recalled Frazier from the G League's Lakeland Magic on Sunday.
Orlando isn't expected to practice Sunday after back-to-back games against the Nets and Bucks on Friday and Saturday, respectively, so Frazier's recall signals that he'll likely travel with the team to Atlanta in advance of Monday's tilt with the Hawks. The rookie second-round pick likely won't see meaningful run if he suits up for that contest, as he's averaging just 5.3 minutes per game over three appearances at the NBA level this season.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....