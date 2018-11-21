Magic's Melvin Frazier: Returns from G League
The Magic recalled Frazier from the G League's Lakeland Magic on Wednesday.
Though Frazier is back with the Magic, it's unclear if he'll actually be active for the team's next game Friday in Denver. The rookie second-round pick has made just two appearances at the NBA level this season, logging 11 total minutes. He's destined to spend most of his first professional campaign at Lakeland, with whom he's averaging 8.8 points (on 37.9 percent shooting from the field), 3.5 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27.0 minutes per game through four appearances.
