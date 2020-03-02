Magic's Melvin Frazier: Returns to NBA
Frazier was recalled by the Magic ahead of Monday's tilt with Portland.
Frazier returns to the NBA after an extended stint in the G League. Considering he's averaging just 1.3 points in 3.4 minutes per game this year, don't expect Frazier to see too large of a role for the foreseeable future.
