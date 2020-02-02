Magic's Melvin Frazier: Sent back to G League
Frazier was assigned to the Lakeland Magic of the G League on Sunday.
Frazier has bounced between Orlando and Lakeland throughout the year. In 13 games at the NBA level, he's averaged just 3.6 minutes and 1.4 points.
