Magic's Melvin Frazier: Sent to G-League
Frazier was assigned to the Lakeland Magic on Saturday.
Frazier, who's seen action in just one of the team's first 12 games, will head to its G-league affiliate in order to get more reps. His assignment won't affect the Magic's rotations.
