The Magic list Frazier (back) as questionable for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Bucks.

Along with Frazier, the Magic are still listing Vic Law (Achilles) as questionable ahead of the 4 p.m. ET tipoff, but neither player's status should affect coach Steve Clifford's rotation plans. Frazier has yet to appear in the series and saw action in only four of the Magic's eight seeding games.