The Magic list Frazier (back) as questionable for Monday's Game 4 matchup with the Bucks.

Frazier's sore lower back had previously kept him on the sideline for the Magic's 121-107 loss Saturday in Game 3. The second-year swingman hasn't been a regular part of coach Steve Clifford's rotation since the Magic restarted their season July 31, so Frazier's potential return to action Monday shouldn't influence how the minutes are doled out.