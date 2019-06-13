Frazier underwent surgery Thursday to repair a stress fracture in his right tibia. He currently does not have a timetable for his return.

The Magic organization will opt to see how Frazier responds to rehab before placing a timetable on his return. Last season, he spent most of the year in the G League, but he played 44 total minutes in the NBA. In that time, he racked up 15 points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal.