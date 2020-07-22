Carter-Williams posted 16 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three assists and one rebound in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 99-90 scrimmage loss to the Clippers.

With Markelle Fultz unavailable for the Magic's first scrimmage, MCW was relied upon as a playmaker and aggressor in the backcourt. He stepped into that role well, delivering an efficient performance. In the 25 games this season that Carter-Williams has played at least 18 minutes, he's averaging 9.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals.