Coach Steve Clifford said Carter-Williams (illness) practiced Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.
Carter-Williams' availability for practice bodes well for potential availability for Wednesday's game considering that he has missed the last three games. If he's able to return, he will likely at least play a role in the guard rotation.
