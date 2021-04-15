Carter-Williams scored 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding eight rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 27 minutes of Wednesday's victory against the Bulls.

Carter-Williams was one of six Magic players to score in double-figures and his 15 points mark his highest output since a 17-point performance back on March 11. This was just the second double-digit outing for Carter-Williams in his last seven games and with the Magic spending the 15th pick on Cole Anthony in the draft, Anthony may be the greater fantasy option as the season presses on.