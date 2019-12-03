Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Available Tuesday
Carter-Williams (hip) will be available to play Tuesday against Washington.
Carter-Williams has missed the last six matchups due to a hip injury, but he'll be ready to go off the bench if needed. He's averaging 4.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 10 contests this season.
