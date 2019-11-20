Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Avoids serious injury
Carter-Williams underwent an MRI on his left hip Wednesday and the injury isn't as serious as originally feared, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Carter-Williams sustained the strain during Sunday's game against Washington, but he also previously underwent surgery on the same hip about four years ago. The 28-year-old was already ruled out for Wednesday but doesn't have an official timeline for his return.
