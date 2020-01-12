Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Back at practice
Coach Steve Clifford said Carter-Williams (shoulder) was able to complete portions of Sunday's practice, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
While the extent of Carter-Williams' participation wasn't revealed, the fact that he was on the court in some capacity is an encouraging sign after Clifford said just days earlier that the 28-year-old was "not even close" to returning to action. Carter-Williams is presumably still unlikely to play Monday in Sacramento, but a return to action later in the week isn't out of the question if he's able to gradually increase his practice activity.
More News
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: 'Not even close' to returning•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Without timetable for return•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Sidelined Monday•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: No longer in sling•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Won't play Monday•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Out with shoulder injury•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...