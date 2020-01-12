Coach Steve Clifford said Carter-Williams (shoulder) was able to complete portions of Sunday's practice, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

While the extent of Carter-Williams' participation wasn't revealed, the fact that he was on the court in some capacity is an encouraging sign after Clifford said just days earlier that the 28-year-old was "not even close" to returning to action. Carter-Williams is presumably still unlikely to play Monday in Sacramento, but a return to action later in the week isn't out of the question if he's able to gradually increase his practice activity.