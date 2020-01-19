Play

Carter-Williams (shoulder) is available for Saturday's game against the Warriors.

The 28-year-old missed the last 13 games with the left shoulder sprain, but he'll return to the court Saturday at Golden State. D.J. Augustin (knee) is sidelined, so Carter-Williams should operate as the backup point guard for Markelle Fultz, though he could see limited minutes after being out for the last month.

