Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Back in action Saturday
Carter-Williams (shoulder) is available for Saturday's game against the Warriors.
The 28-year-old missed the last 13 games with the left shoulder sprain, but he'll return to the court Saturday at Golden State. D.J. Augustin (knee) is sidelined, so Carter-Williams should operate as the backup point guard for Markelle Fultz, though he could see limited minutes after being out for the last month.
More News
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Questionable Saturday•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Officially out Thursday•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Doubtful Thursday•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Ruled out Monday•
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.