Carter-Williams will start Sunday's game against the Lakers.
The Magic went with Chasson Randle over Carter-Williams in Friday's loss to Portland, but they'll go back to the veteran Sunday night. Carter-Williams still saw 28 minutes of action as a reserve Friday, finishing with 11 points, six assists and five rebounds.
