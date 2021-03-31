Carter-Williams posted eight points (3-10 FG, 2-4 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 103-96 victory over the Clippers.

The Clippers were without both Paul George (foot) and Marcus Morris (calf), but the Magic's victory was still surprising. Carter-Williams struggled from the field but flirted with a triple-double and put up great defensive numbers while committing zero turnovers, so the performance should be viewed as a positive. This month, he's averaged 10.0 points, 5.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 27.2 minutes. With management dealing the team's best three options at the deadline, Carter-Williams has some upside to produce better numbers.