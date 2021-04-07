Carter-Williams (illness) is available for Wednesday's contest against the Wizards.
Carter-Williams will be returning after a three-game absence. However, Cole Anthony (ribs) will also be available. It's not immediately clear who will start. At the very least, Carter-Williams' minutes will likely be reduced.
