Carter-Williams and the Magic agreed to a new contract Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The terms of the deal have not been released, but it's likely a short-term commitment at a relatively team-friendly cost. Carter-Williams has bounced around the league since winning the Rookie of the Year award in 2013-14, but he's established himself as a reliable backup point guard in Orlando.
