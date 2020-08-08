Carter-Williams (foot) is considered questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Celtics.
Carter-Williams is nursing a right foot strain that has kept him sidelined for the team's previous two games. More clarity on his status should following Sunday morning's shootaround.
More News
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Won't play Friday•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Questionable vs. Philly•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Officially out Wednesday•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Unlikely to play Wednesday•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: To undergo MRI•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Exits due to sore left foot•