Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Deemed questionable
Carter-Williams is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Suns due to a nasal contusion.
Carter-Williams apparently picked up the injury during his return to action Tuesday following a six-game absence due to a hip injury. His status for the second half of Orlando's back-to-back set should clear up closer to tip-off.
