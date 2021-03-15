Carter-Williams registered nine points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven assists and three rebounds across 34 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Heat.

The Magic struggled massively and Bacon ended being one of the team's highest scorers in a game where only two Orlando players -- Nikola Vucevic and Terrence Ross -- scored in double digits. Carter-Williams also paced the team in assists with seven, and while the scoring numbers will never be high, his ability to fill the stat sheet and his decent passing numbers make him a decent streaming alternative for most formats.