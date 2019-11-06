Carter-Williams (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Tuesday in the Magic's 102-94 loss to the Thunder.

Carter-Williams missed the prior two games with a bruised left hip and was questionable heading into Tuesday, but the Magic ultimately made him available off the bench. Coach Steve Clifford's decision not to use an ostensibly healthy Carter-Williams suggests that the 28-year-old isn't viewed as a rotation option at this time. The Magic will continue to split the point-guard minutes between Markelle Fultz and D.J. Augustin.