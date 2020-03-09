Carter-Williams compiled 16 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 27 minutes Sunday in the Magic's 126-106 win over the Rockets.

Carter-Williams picked up a few extra minutes thanks to the Magic having the game in hand after three quarters, but the reserve guard played a big part in the team's early success, too. The historically inefficient Carter-Williams was effective both from the field and from the charity stripe, allowing him to reach double figures in scoring for the third straight game. Carter-Williams should benefit from a temporary boost in usage while Evan Fournier (elbow) is sidelined, making him someone to keep an eye on in 14-team leagues or deeper.