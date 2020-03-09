Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Dominates off bench
Carter-Williams compiled 16 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 27 minutes Sunday in the Magic's 126-106 win over the Rockets.
Carter-Williams picked up a few extra minutes thanks to the Magic having the game in hand after three quarters, but the reserve guard played a big part in the team's early success, too. The historically inefficient Carter-Williams was effective both from the field and from the charity stripe, allowing him to reach double figures in scoring for the third straight game. Carter-Williams should benefit from a temporary boost in usage while Evan Fournier (elbow) is sidelined, making him someone to keep an eye on in 14-team leagues or deeper.
More News
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Increased role coming•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Solid off the bench•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Sparkles off bench•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Returns from shoulder injury•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Back in action Saturday•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Questionable Saturday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...