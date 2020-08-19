Carter-Williams (foot) is doubtful for Thursday's Game 2 against the Bucks.

Carter-Williams has been out since Aug. 5 while dealing with a strained left foot, though the Magic were still able to pull off the Game 1 upset with him or Aaron Gordon (hamstring). Carter-Williams' status could be updated Thursday morning after he's able to test his foot out prior to the contest, though he's not expected to play.