Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Doubtful Tuesday
Carter-Williams (hip) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's tilt with Washington, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Carter-Williams has a good chance of missing a seventh consecutive game due toa left hip strain. Look for Markelle Fultz and D.J. Augustin to continue to see expanded roles in his absence.
