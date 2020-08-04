Carter-Williams exited Tuesday's game against the Pacers due to a sore left foot and will not return, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The extent of Carter-Williams' injury is unclear, and we may learn more after that game. For now, he should be considered questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Raptors. If he's sidelined, we could see more minutes for D.J. Augustin and Markelle Fultz, as they're the only two other point guards on the roster.