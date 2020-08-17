Carter-Williams (foot) is expected to sit out Tuesday's Game 1 against Milwaukee.
Carter-Williams is officially doubtful on the Magic's injury report, so expect the backup guard to miss at least one game as he recovers from a strained foot that left him in a walking boot last week. Markelle Fultz will start at point guard, with veteran D.J. Augustin seeing most of the backup minutes.
