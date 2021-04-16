Carter-Williams (ankle) is expected to miss multiple games, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Carter-Williams had already been ruled out Friday against the Raptors, but it's been revealed that he'll be out longer. While he's sidelined, Cole Anthony and R.J. Hampton could see expanded roles.
