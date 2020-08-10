Carter-Williams (foot) is considered doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Nets.
Carter-Williams is trending toward a fourth straight absence as he continues to deal with a strained left foot. If he does sit, his final chance to play before the postseason would be Thursddy against the Pels.
