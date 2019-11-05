Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Expects to be available
Carter-Williams (hip) should be available to play Tuesday against Oklahoma City, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Carter-Williams has missed the last two contests due to a hip issue, but the team announced Tuesday morning that he has a good chance to return against the Thunder. In four games this season, he's averaging 2.5 points and 3.3 rebounds over 13 minutes.
