Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Extends run of good form
Carter-Williams finished with 20 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three boards, and two steals in 25 minutes of a 120-115 win against Memphis on Tuesday.
Carter-Williams reached double figures in scoring for the fourth straight game while continuing to play a large role in his team's second unit. It was an especially efficient game from the floor for the veteran guard as he shot above 50 percent for the third straight game.
More News
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Dominates off bench•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Increased role coming•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Solid off the bench•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Sparkles off bench•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Returns from shoulder injury•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Back in action Saturday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...