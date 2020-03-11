Carter-Williams finished with 20 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three boards, and two steals in 25 minutes of a 120-115 win against Memphis on Tuesday.

Carter-Williams reached double figures in scoring for the fourth straight game while continuing to play a large role in his team's second unit. It was an especially efficient game from the floor for the veteran guard as he shot above 50 percent for the third straight game.