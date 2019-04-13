Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Goes to locker room
Carter-Williams took a shot to the face and went to the locker room during Saturday's Game 1 against the Raptors, per the ESPN broadcast.
Carter-Williams was hit in the nose by Toronto's Kyle Lowry, and he suffered a significant nosebleed as a result. He should be considered questionable to return.
