Carter-Williams (illness) will play Sunday at Boston, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.
Carter-Williams has missed Orlando's last two games, but he'll return to action Sunday. He's averaging 9.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists across 26.7 minutes per game on the season.
