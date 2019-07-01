Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Headed back to Orlando
Carter-Williams and the Magic agreed to terms Monday on a one-year contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The Magic made some early splashes in free agency, retaining Terrence Ross and Nik Vucevic while adding Al-Farouq Aminu, but the point guard position remains a glaring weakness. Orlando could be holding out hope that Markelle Fultz makes significant progress, but that's a risky proposition, so they'll bring Carter-Williams back to provide some insurance. The former Rookie of the Year appeared in 12 games for Orlando near the end of last season, averaging 5.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 18.9 minutes per contest.
