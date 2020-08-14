Carter Williams is wearing a walking boot on the sideline during Thursday's tilt against the Pelicans, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Carter-Williams is nursing a tendon strain in his left foot, the severity of which has caused him to miss five straight games (including Thursday's contest). The Magic have labeled Carter-Williams day-to-day, so he could have a shot at completing a full-contact practice session and gaining medical clearance in the near future.
